Episode 516: Tackle a Task You've Been Putting Off

We share a few easy tips for tackling tedious sewing tasks. We also talk about sewing products we're loving right now, share tips for using thrift store finds in your sewing room, and chat with Renee Savage of Renee's House of Quilting.

Tackle a Task You've Been Putting Off

We all have those dreaded tasks in our quilting lives – the ones that hang over your head and make you feel drained just thinking about starting them. There's a large body of research that suggests that we'll be happier, feel less stressed, and be more creative if we just buckle down and get that task done! Lindsay shares a few easy tips for tackling those tedious tasks, including:

Making time to do it

Getting support to finish the task

Diving in to the reason behind why you're putting it off

Finding ways to make the task easier

Sweet, Quilty Home: Week 4

We are so excited to share all these tips about tackling hard tasks, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

What We're Loving

Lindsay shares products our staff and listeners are loving right now! They are:

Sew Thrifty

Joanna shares 5 ideas for repurposing secondhand items you find at a garage sale or thrift store in your sewing room. Secondhand items are great because they're not only cheaper, but they can help reduce waste and how much stuff ends up in landfills.

Love Your Local Quilt Shop

Renee's House of Quilting

Doris chats with Renee Savage, owner of Renee's House of Quilting in Williamsburg, Michigan. The store lies just outside the tourist destination of Traverse City. The store opened in 2004 and was once a 1912 farmhouse. The store is known as a contemporary shop featuring fun and bright prints. Renee shares how she got her start in quilting, about her store, and about the many charity programs her store supports, including: