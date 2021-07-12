Episode 514: Hang a Wall Quilt

Learn creative ways to hang quilts in your home. Plus, we chat with Aaron Sanders Head !

Hang a Wall Quilt

Hanging quilts can be intimidating -- many times you're putting permanent holes in your wall, or spending extra time and fabric adding a hanging sleeve to the back of your quilt. Lindsay shares some easy and creative ways to hang your quilts, so you can display them in your own home. She shares tips for:

Planning where to hang quilts in your home

Creative vignettes and gallery walls

Methods for hanging quilts with no hanging sleeve

How to add a hanging sleeve to your quilt (see a video here)

Sweet, Quilty Home: Week 2

We are so excited to share all these tips about hanging quilts, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Aaron Sanders Head. Aaron is a textile artist known for using plant-based dyes to infuse local color into his fabrics. Aaron shares his process of foraging or growing his own plants to use for dyeing (he's a fan of indigo, marigold, cosmos, scabiosa, and sumac). He gives tips for getting started with dyeing your own fabric, shares his experience in teaching workshops, and takes us on a virtual tour of his amazing studio space and shop in Greensboro, Alabama.

Aaron is also featured in the August 2021 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting, so pick it up to read more from him and see some yummy photos of his work.