Episode 513: Clean Your Work Space

Quilters need a lot of fabric and tools to make the beautiful creations we do, so we're sharing easy ways to clear your work spaces to be as creative and productive as possible. We also talk about the curved piecing trend, share your best sewing tips, give ideas for using vintage fabrics in your quilts, and provide details about two free sew-alongs we're hosting!

Clean Your Work Space

There are a few reasons having a clear work space can benefit your sewing life. It allows you to focus on your hobby, increases your creativity, and saves you time and money! Lindsay shares a few easy ways to clean your space, including:

The set-up of your sewing space

Inexpensive storage items

Organizing WIPs and scraps

Creating a catchall for your space

Still don't know where to start? Here's five helpful questions to ask yourself as you clean your space.

Sweet, Quilty Home: Week 1

We are so excited to share all these tips about cleaning your work space, because this week's Sweet, Quilty Home challenge is to do just that! This challenge lasts for 10 weeks (July 5-September 12). This program focuses on creating your best home -- a beautiful place to relax and be creative. Each week, we issue a challenge: one small step you can take throughout the week to brighten your home and set your space up for sewing success.

Now Trending on IG

Jody shares details about a trend she's seeing on Instagram: curved shapes. Because more sewers are trying curves in their creations, there are a variety of helpful products and techniques to help both beginners and experienced quilters make curves easier. Jody shares some favorites, including die cuts for curves, acrylic templates with the grain line printed on them, foundation and EPP methods, and applique techniques.

Reader Tips

Lindsay shares the best tips submitted by our listeners, including organization and storage ideas, machine quilting and piecing tips, a creative use for batting scraps, and an easy way to hang mini quilts.

If you'd like to email us a tip to feature on the podcast or our magazines, send it to us at APQTips@meredith.com.

Ask Us Anything

We answer a question from Harriett Allen. She asks: "I have a small collection of vintage fabrics that I've bought at flea markets over the year. I'd love to put them to use in a quilt. What tips do you have for working with vintage fabrics?"

Behind-the-Scenes