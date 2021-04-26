Episode 512: Evolution of Our Quilting Styles

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Evolution of Our Quilting Styles

Our staff is sharing stories of how their quilting style has evolved over the years. Some of us have been quilting a shorter amount of time and some have been sewing their whole lives, so it's really interested to dive into how things have changed for everyone over the years. We hope that by sharing our evolution that it encourages our listeners to think back on their own quilting journey and appreciate how far you've come, how your style has changed, and even reflect on some favorite projects or learnings you've had. Very rarely in this fast-paced world that we live in, do we take time to reflect on and appreciate our talents and to be proud of how far we've come, so we hope it inspires you to walk down memory lane, too.

Season Ending