When you love but you don't have a particular project in mind for it, determining how much to buy can be tricky. Plus, hear an interview with Nicole Daksiewicz of Modern Handcraft.

Episode 441: Love That Fabric? Here's How Much You Should Buy!

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Love That Fabric? Here's How Much You Should Buy!

Joanna Burgarino, the editor of Quilts & More, talks about a topics most quilters LOVE - shopping for fabric! Have you ever found yourself at your local fabric shop and a particular print catches your eye in such a way that, project or no project, you just have to have it? If you don't have a materials list in front of you, how much should you buy? Here are four favorite tips and things to consider when you're deciding how much to buy.

Decide what kind of fabric buyer you are. Are you someone who would prefer to have extra, or do you hate having a lot of left over? Is price a consideration? Determining what you're comfortable with and your own sewing personality is a big part of figuring out the right amount for you to get of a print. Is space an issue? We hear from many listeners that space and fabric storage can be a real issue, especially if you like to keep a tidy workspace. If you don't have a lot of space to store the fabric, you might want to go for smaller cuts. Think about what else you have that will go with the fabric. Sometimes fabric looks so vibrant and beautiful in the store and then you get it home and realize the fabrics you usually use (and intend to pair with it) don't match the style. Don't skip out on a fabric you like just because it's different from your usual style, but consider finding some other prints to go with it or maybe buying less of print that's speaking to you in the moment and use it as an accent or focal fabric. Scale and how easy the fabric might be to use. If the fabric is large-scale, such as a panel, large floral, or large paisley, you probably will want to get a bigger amount because otherwise you won't get the full repeat. But if you like to use small-scale prints for the background on your blocks, you may consider buying a larger amount of your favorite background colors to have on hand, since small-scale prints are usually timeless and can be used in most projects.

Ask Us Anything

Joanna answers the question: "What's your favorite way to store fabric, especially if you don't have tons of space?"

What We're Loving

Joanna shares about our upcoming trip to Quilt Market in Houston from October 26-28.

Back to Basics

Joanna shares a couple of my favorite tips regarding pinning.

The pins will better hold your seam together if you place the pin perpendicular to the seam. It makes it easier to manipulate the fabric if you need to scoot it in place as you sew. Most quilters like to place the ball of the pin pointing to the right so that the point doesn't poke the fingers on your right hand as you guide it through, but Joanna actually like them on the left so her right hand can keep guiding the fabric through the machine. Scale your pins to match your project. If you're doing appliqué with small pieces, sequin pins are going to such a help! If your pin is too big for your project, you run the risk of stabbing yourself as you try to work. In addition to scale, certain types of piecing are easier with particular types of pins. Flower-head pins lie flatter than ball-point pins, and because of that they are great for foundation piecing, which requires a lot of folding back papers.

Getting Sewcial with Jess

On today's show, Jess Zeigler of Threaded Quilting Studio chats with Nicole of Modern Handcraft, a quilter known for her bright and modern designs and hexagon tutorials. On this episode, Nicole shares the inspiration behind her newest pattern: Snowflake Quilt. With three version of the quilt included in the pattern, Nicole shares how easy it is to adopt the pattern to your style and home. A quilt along for this project started on October 7, but there's always time to join! Nicole also gives her best tips for straight line quilting. After listening to the podcast, see her tips in action on Instagram here.

Follow Nicole on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest to keep in touch.