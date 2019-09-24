Episode 439: Thrifty Sewing Tips From Our Readers

We know that sewing can be an expensive hobby, so we love these money-saving tips. Plus, hear an interview with HollyAnne Knight of String & Story.

Thrifty Sewing Tips From Our Readers

Elizabeth Stumbo, the designer of American Patchwork & Quilting, shares money-saving tips for sewing in three main categories.

The simplest way to save money is to take care of your supplies. Quilting supplies are an investment and if you're kind to your supplies, they'll last longer so you won't need to replace them as often. She shares tips for:

Cleaning your machine and cutting mat

How to store fabric, thread, and supplies to help them last longer

The next way many of readers save money is by changing their shopping habits. She chats about:

Using your stash and scraps (see scrappy quilt patterns here)

How to shop without impulse purchases

Thrifting or looking at secondhand stores

The last main category we want to chat about today is paying attention to details while sewing. A common phrase you've probably heard is "Measure twice, cut once". And it's true - taking a little more time to accurately cut and accurately sew can save both fabric and thread.

Get Organized with Elizabeth

If you've been quilting for a few years, you most likely have works in progress (WIPs). These projects may be things you're actively working on or ones you hide away for years until you have the time and inspiration. Consider these tips for organizing and storing your WIPs. Elizabeth shares what types of containers work best for storing your projects, what you should include in your storage container so that you have everything you need when you pick the project back up again, and how to label your project for success.

Ask Us Anything

Lindsay Mayland shares about her birthday projects. Each year, Lindsay makes a quilt to celebrate her birthday. These yearlong projects are aimed at expanding her quilting skills, documenting a year-in-the-life, and making a beautiful momento to share and display. In the past she's done a hexagon a day for a calendar quilt and an improv block project. Follow her on Instagram @lindsmayland to get updates on her projects and see what she chooses for her next birthday quilt (her birthday is October 8, so she'll announce it then).

Getting Sewcial

