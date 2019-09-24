Episode 439: Thrifty Sewing Tips From Our Readers
We know that sewing can be an expensive hobby, so we love these money-saving tips. Plus, hear an interview with HollyAnne Knight of String & Story.
Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.
Thrifty Sewing Tips From Our Readers
Elizabeth Stumbo, the designer of American Patchwork & Quilting, shares money-saving tips for sewing in three main categories.
The simplest way to save money is to take care of your supplies. Quilting supplies are an investment and if you're kind to your supplies, they'll last longer so you won't need to replace them as often. She shares tips for:
- Cleaning your machine and cutting mat
- How to store fabric, thread, and supplies to help them last longer
The next way many of readers save money is by changing their shopping habits. She chats about:
- Using your stash and scraps (see scrappy quilt patterns here)
- How to shop without impulse purchases
- Thrifting or looking at secondhand stores
The last main category we want to chat about today is paying attention to details while sewing. A common phrase you've probably heard is "Measure twice, cut once". And it's true - taking a little more time to accurately cut and accurately sew can save both fabric and thread.
Get Organized with Elizabeth
If you've been quilting for a few years, you most likely have works in progress (WIPs). These projects may be things you're actively working on or ones you hide away for years until you have the time and inspiration. Consider these tips for organizing and storing your WIPs. Elizabeth shares what types of containers work best for storing your projects, what you should include in your storage container so that you have everything you need when you pick the project back up again, and how to label your project for success.
Ask Us Anything
Lindsay Mayland shares about her birthday projects. Each year, Lindsay makes a quilt to celebrate her birthday. These yearlong projects are aimed at expanding her quilting skills, documenting a year-in-the-life, and making a beautiful momento to share and display. In the past she's done a hexagon a day for a calendar quilt and an improv block project. Follow her on Instagram @lindsmayland to get updates on her projects and see what she chooses for her next birthday quilt (her birthday is October 8, so she'll announce it then).
Getting Sewcial
On today's show, Lindsay chats with HollyAnne Knight of String & Story. HollyAnne is a machine-quilter, pattern designer, educator, co-founder of the nonprofit Quilts for Cure, and wellness advocate. Through her social media feeds, Facebook live videos, blog posts, and classes, she's inspiring all quilters to be rockstars and live with confidence. Besides all those things, she's a mom to two boys. HollyAnne believes everyone can learn to free motion quilt their projects and offers so many resources to teaching others to do so. (There's a waitlist for her Free Motion Quilting Academy, so sign up to get notice when it opens up again.) And grab her 3 top tips for successful free motion quilting here. HollyAnne not only cares about helping quilters finish their quilts beautifully, but she cares deeply about the process. She wants quilters to take care of their minds and bodies and does a lot of work educating her audience on healthy living. Read her Confidence blog to see basic yoga flows and about her journey with essential oils. She also shares tips for lighting your space and proper quilting posture. Finally, HollyAnne shares her ideas on living in a world that promotes a "stash culture". Read more on her blog here to see what stash culture is, and how it's hurting quilters, quilt shops, designers, and the environment. It's an interesting read and conversation.