Episode 436: Top Tips for Pressing Fabric Like a Pro

Learn to press the best for amazing results in your quilting. Plus, hear an interview with Tara Curtis from Wefty Needle.

Top Tips for Pressing Fabric Like a Pro​

Alison Gamm, the designer of Quilts & More, shares the secrets to pressing like a pro! Pressing well makes a big difference in your finished quilt's appearance. And when you're making a quilt, we can promise that you'll be doing A LOT of it! From pressing seams of every unit to every block to every row to your quilt top, it's impossible to move to the next step in your pattern without pressing your pieces.

Getting Sewcial with Jess

On today's show, Jess Zeigler of Threaded Quilting Studio chats with Tara Curtis of Wefty Needle. Tara is a pattern designer, product developer, teacher, and is best known for her invention of the WEFTY needle used for fabric weaving. In her interview, she discussed the invention of the WEFTY needle with the help of a 3D printer, how she launched her product into the quilting industry, and why she got a job working at a quilt store (besides the obvious reasons!). Tara is also so funny and works to spread her light and acceptance in the sewing and weaving worlds.

Get Organized with Stumbo

Elizabeth Stumbo, the designer of American Patchwork & Quilting, shares five organization ideas using everyday, affordable items found in the kitchen aisle.

1. Ice cube tray. The individual compartments of an ice cube tray are a great way to sort small items inside your drawers, such as extra sewing machine feet or bobbins. You can use a sharpie marker or label maker to label each individual compartment so you can always find what you are looking for.

2. Large chip clips. These handy clips are a great way to quickly keep larger stacks of cut fabric pieces together. They are also helpful for keeping your blocks in order when piecing together quilt rows.

3. A portable lunch box or food container with a lid. A container with multiple compartments is especially handy for handwork projects like English paper piecing. These containers are easy to throw into a larger bag for travel and keep your supplies safe and sorted.

4. Divided lunch trays. You can use the sturdy tray to sort your embroidery flosses, small scissors, and needles so everything is portable and easily visable. You can then carry everything from your sewing room to a cozy armchair, creating a temporary work station so you don't lose scissors or needles in your chair cushions.

5. Utensil caddy. Placed on a cutting table or at the end of an ironing board, utensil caddies are an inexpensive way to add additional storage for scissors, rotary cutters, spray starch, and even rulers. They keep commonly used supplies upright and within easy reach.

Collector's Corner with Jody

Jody Sanders, the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting, shares the rich history of pincushions, from the intricately designed ones from the Victorian era to their rise in popularity in the middle of the 19th century. She explores what to look for when buying antique pincushions and what pincushions are very collectible right now. She also shares the story of the red tomato pincushion.

