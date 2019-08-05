Episode 431: Tips for a Successful Quilt Retreat

Plan your next quilting outing with these tips! Plus, hear an interview with Vanessa Vargas Wilson.

Have you ever been on a quilt retreat? For many quilters it's something they look forward to year-after-year and for others it's a dream they hope to cross off their bucket list one day. It can be an inspiring and fun event for all those who attend -- and a way to make new quilting friends while you make a lot of progress on your projects. Jody Sanders, the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting, and Doris Brunnette, the editor of Quilt Sampler, who both go on quilting retreats frequently, have some great advice to share for all those who have a quilt retreat in their future. From what to pack to retreat-friendly projects, their tips are inspired by their own experiences.

Doris shares a finishing tip to help you on your journey of crossing those projects off your list. On this episode, she gives tips for keeping yourself accountable to finish your projects. And we share the August number for the UFO Challenge.

Joanna Burgarino, editor of Quilts & More, answers listeners' most pressing questions. On this episode, she tackles how to line up seams so your units match up. She also gives tip for cutting clothing or bedding to use in your quilts. Have a question for us to answer on air? Drop us an email at apqpodcast@meredith.com with any questions you have!

Joanna share tips and tricks about a sewing tool or technique. This week, she conquers machine needles. She shares information on what common needles may be perfect for your project, as well as how often you should change your needle.

On today's show, Jess Zeigler of Threaded Quilting Studio chats with Vanessa Vargas Wilson of Crafty Gemini, a talented quilter, teacher, and YouTube star. She loves to learn and teach others -- and has a diverse collection of videos to teach everything from sewing to woodworking to organic gardening. She owns a fabric stop and studio in Gainesville, Florida, and also hosts luxury quilt retreats at mini mansions that would be a dream to attend (they have all sewing supplies provided, meals and snacks, a private pool, and chair massages).