Episode 427: Top Tips for English Paper Piecing

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Thank you to our sponsors, Moda Fabrics and Baby Lock!

Top Tips for English Paper Piecing

Jody Sanders, the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting, and Doris Brunnette, the editor of Quilt Sampler, are both avid EPPers. Because English paper piecing is done by hand, it makes the perfect on-the-go project. Pack it in your bag for summer road trips, a long flight, or even just enjoy the process while sitting outside on a sunny day. They share their favorite supplies, tips, and tricks for doing English paper piecing. Whether you're new to this technique (see how-tos here) or a fan who wants to learn more (get free patterns here), you'll find these tips helpful in making EPP more fun and successful.

Ask Us Anything

Jody and Doris answer listeners' most pressing questions. On this episode, they address what to do when your blocks don't turn out the same size (it happens to all of us), and how to use plush fabric for the backing of your quilt. Have a question for us to answer on air? Drop us an email at apqpodcast@meredith.com with any questions you have!

BTS from the Crafts Lab

Jody and Doris share behind-the-scenes at the office. American Patchwork & Quilting October 2019 (on sale August 2) just went to the printer. In this issue, you'll find lots of beautiful fall projects, as well as an article on creating your Dream Sewing Space -- it's full of helpful tips for designing a space you'll love. Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2019 is wrapping up (you'll find it on newsstands on August 23).

Quilting Changes Everything with Alison

On this segment, where we share stories of quilters making a difference in their communities, Alison tells the story of Mark Sincere Bar, a former prisoner who long struggled with substance abuse. He first learned how to sew while incarcerated, then turned his passion into a career, sewing garments for fashion shows and commissioned work. (Original article here.) Learn about the programs that helped "Sincere" here: City Mission of Schenectady, Power of Peace, Electric City Barn.

Getting Sewcial with Jess

giuseppe_ribaudo.jpg

On today's show, Jess Zeigler of Threaded Quilting Studio chats with Giuseppe Ribaudo (you probably know him as giucy_giuce on Instagram). Giuseppe lives in Queens, New York, is a quilter, photographer, sewing teacher, pattern designer, and a fabric designer and social media manager for Andover Fabrics. He shares the mysterious story that helped inspire his new fabric collection DECLASSIFIED. He spins a spooky tale of a possible alien invasion on New York City and how that experience influenced the colors and design behind the newest collection, out in October 2019. He also shares his favorite tools for English paper piecing, WonderFil Invisifil thread and Richard Hemming Milliner Needles. For teaching inquiries, contact Giuseppe by email at GiucyGiuce@gmail.com.