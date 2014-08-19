December 9, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Angela Yosten and  Kathy Doughty on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

August 19, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Angela Yosten

Topics: working with linen

She says: "I've always loved using linen in projects just because it gives a very heirloom quality look to it. It's very durable. It's a great fabric to use, and it mixes well with really any kind of fabric. I just iron it just so it doesn't have that wrinkled look on it while I'm working with it, and just so I know I'm working with accurate sizes. When I cut, I just make sure it's starched well, and I use the best press sprays. When you wash it, it wrinkles up with the rest of the cottons in there, and it looks kind of warm and cozy."

Guest: Jennifer Keltner, executive editor

Excutive Editor Jennifer Keltner talks about submitting your quilt design to our magazines and creating the issues of American Patchwork & Quilting.

Guest: Kathy Doughty of Material Obsessions

Topics: quilting inspiration, fabric selection

She says: "I will often spend hours leafing through antique quilt books. I do that because I'm attracted to the individual that I see in making those quilts. I want people in the future to understand who I am by looking at my quilts. That's the challenge that we put forth. When people feel comfortable enough that they start taking a little bit of chance, I think that's when we see the originality come out."

