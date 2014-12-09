December 8, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Bob Shaw

Topics: antique quilts

He says: "I wanted to approach quilts as art. I believe that quilts are a major American art form, indeed a world art form."

virginia-800.jpg

Guest: Virginia Lindsay of Gingercake Patterns

Topics: selling crafts

She says: "Try to be yourself, be authentic to your own style and to try really hard to focus, because there are so many different things to sew. You really have to figure out what you enjoy sewing, and what is something you can sew repeatedly over and over again and still find enjoyment in it."

sujatashah.jpg

Guest: Sujata Shah of The Root Connection

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I'm inspired by everyday objects from around the world. I like crafts and handmade items from people who just do it out of their passion and their stories are pretty much transformed into those crafts and I get inspired from those."

nancy_m_photo_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: sewing organization