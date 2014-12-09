December 8, 2014 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Bob Shaw, Virginia Lindsay, Sujata Shah, and Nancy Mahoney on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

December 09, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Bob Shaw

Topics: antique quilts

He says: "I wanted to approach quilts as art. I believe that quilts are a major American art form, indeed a world art form."

Visit roberteshaw.com.

Guest:  Virginia Lindsay of Gingercake Patterns

Topics: selling crafts

She says: "Try to be yourself, be authentic to your own style and to try really hard to focus, because there are so many different things to sew. You really have to figure out what you enjoy sewing, and what is something you can sew repeatedly over and over again and still find enjoyment in it."

Visit gingercakes.org.

Guest: Sujata Shah of The Root Connection

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I'm inspired by everyday objects from around the world. I like crafts and handmade items from people who just do it out of their passion and their stories are pretty much transformed into those crafts and I get inspired from those."

Visit therootconnection.blogspot.com.

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "For years I put my rulers in drawers and then I would have to, if I'm looking for that one special ruler, dig through my drawer. And so now I have a grid system that they use in kitchens, and so it's a metal grid system wire. And I got two large ones to put right by my cutting table with the little hooks, and I can hang my rulers on that. And then I got a smaller one to put by my ironing station where I can hang some smaller rulers there. And I can also hang my rotary cutters and scissors and have all that stuff where I can see it."

Visit nancymahoney.com.

