December 8, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Bob Shaw, Virginia Lindsay, Sujata Shah, and Nancy Mahoney on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Bob Shaw
Topics: antique quilts
He says: "I wanted to approach quilts as art. I believe that quilts are a major American art form, indeed a world art form."
Guest: Virginia Lindsay of Gingercake Patterns
Topics: selling crafts
She says: "Try to be yourself, be authentic to your own style and to try really hard to focus, because there are so many different things to sew. You really have to figure out what you enjoy sewing, and what is something you can sew repeatedly over and over again and still find enjoyment in it."
Guest: Sujata Shah of The Root Connection
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I'm inspired by everyday objects from around the world. I like crafts and handmade items from people who just do it out of their passion and their stories are pretty much transformed into those crafts and I get inspired from those."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "For years I put my rulers in drawers and then I would have to, if I'm looking for that one special ruler, dig through my drawer. And so now I have a grid system that they use in kitchens, and so it's a metal grid system wire. And I got two large ones to put right by my cutting table with the little hooks, and I can hang my rulers on that. And then I got a smaller one to put by my ironing station where I can hang some smaller rulers there. And I can also hang my rotary cutters and scissors and have all that stuff where I can see it."