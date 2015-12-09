December 7, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Linda Hahn of Frog Hollow Designs

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I use a lot of starch. I'll starch fabric before I even begin to use it. Then everytime that I'm pressing something, whether it's pressing seams or I sew two pieces together and I press that, I'm starching it. I think that gives you a really crisp seam."

jennifer_ofenstein.jpg

Guest: Jennifer Ofenstein of SewHooked

Topics: Fandom in Stitches

She says: "In 2005 I started working on Harry Potter blocks...what I found was that in the community that I was in (which was very Harry Potter and craft focused) was there was a lot of other people who wanted to do the same thing...Fandom in Stitches was born because of that. And I had friends online who were designing and didn't really have an outlet for their patterns, because they just wanted to share things that they loved, and it was books and movies and music. And so I realized that there was really a need for a place for all these patterns and this community to come together...It's been an amazing ride, it's better received, and become bigger than I could ever imagine. The number one thing for us is keeping it free so it's accessible. My greatest joy is getting emails that say, 'I never quilted before but I love this theme so I'm going to learn how'."

josh_5.jpg

Guest: Josh Dunn of Moda Fabrics

Topics: Moda 40th Anniversary