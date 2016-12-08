December 5, 2016 Podcast

Diane Bohn, Amy Barickman, Amy Ellis, and Jennifer Keltner chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

December 08, 2016
Guest: Diane Bohn of From Blank Pages

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "We all are so unique, and we all have those gifts and talents. I think especially as quilters we all have that artsy, creative side to us. I think it's part of it, you end up digging down inside yourself and finding what you like. Not just copying somebody else, but really connecting with yourself."

Visit fromblankpages.blogspot.com.

Guest: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction

Topics: Fabri-Flair product

She says: "My favorite way to use Fabri-Flair (dimensional paper piecing patterns) is with treasured textiles from maybe your family. Whether it's Grandpa's tie and you're able to make a couple of ornaments for your cousins, or you found a tattered apron that your mom used to wear that you can preserve the memory, it's really a project with a lot of purpose and meaning."

Visit indygojunction.com.

Guest: Amy Ellis

Topics: sewing short cuts

She says: "I will spend all day cutting, and happily cut three or four different quilts and keep them all in separate bins, so I can keep track of what goes where. Then I'll slowly work through piecing it all. I like to chain-piece and do that for as long as I can. And then go the ironing board for however long that takes me -- that could be a whole day."

Follow her on Instagram.

Guest: Jennifer Keltner of Martingale

Topics: Moda All-Star book series

She says: "I think what's so cool about that collection of Moda designers is that you all have your own look already in your fabric and that sort of leads you down a path of the kind of quilt designs you specialize in. We just get to pick the best of all those great ideas and genius quilts and put them together."

Visit shopmartingale.com.

