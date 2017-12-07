December 4, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Mary (Marney) Hertel

Topics: paper piecing

She says: "For paper piecing, I don't like to precut. I've never liked cutting fabric. So, I like to use larger scraps, and then I sew them in place and press them in place, and then I trim them to fit the shape...I really don't have a lot of waste, because I just keep using what's left for the next smaller shape."

kberlew_headshot.jpg

Guest: Kathleen Berlew

Topics: working with wool

She says: "I use a wool rayon blend, so they're a little lighter weight than the 100% wool, which works well for my projects, because sometimes there's a lot of layering and it's not that bulky. But the best thing about it is that it's still felted, so it doesn't fray, doesn't need to be hemmed, and that's where the instant gratification comes in -- you just sew it and the project has a finished look to it."

kristin_esser_headshot.jpg

Guest: Kristin Esser

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "A lot of times with colorwash quilts, we try to use too many colors, and it's very hard to move from one color to the next. So with my quilt, I sat down really old school with some colored pencils and just sketched how I wanted the colors to go (which direction, which color should follow each color) until I found something that I liked."

lesley_chaisson_7.jpg

Guest: Lesley Chaisson

Topics: paper piecing