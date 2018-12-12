December 3, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Emily Thompson

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "The chenille blanket is one of my all-time favorite sewing projects. It is a bit time consuming and everytime I post a video of it, people say they think it takes so long. And it kind of does, but the result is so beautiful. And everytime I gift one of those blankets, people love it, so it really is worth the time and energy that I put into it. What I do is that it's more of a faux-chenille and I do it with layers of flannel that you then cut and let them fray in the dryer, so you end up with this really soft and cuddly frayed flannel layers."

michael_caputo_headshot.jpg

Guest: Michael Caputo

Topics: designing quilts

He says: "At the time I started making quilts, I was designing pop-up books for publishers in New York. And a friend of mine who worked at the publisher was having her first baby. I thought I'd give quilting a shot! My mom had taught me the basics, but she wouldn't make me anything because I had a dog. So I asked her to bring my spare machine in and she did. Then it was a combination of everything -- my color theory classes from college, use my design abilities that I had been using for years. It just sort of all melded together, then it progressively turned into what I do now."

linda_hungerford.jpeg

Guest: Linda Hungerford

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "The best tip I can give people -- we all know we have to practice to become somewhat proficient at free-motion quilting. And I just hate to think that someone feels like that's a discipline they need to sit down and free-motion quilt for half an hour. So, put your heart into a charity quilt or a mission quilt, and quilt an allover design that's the best you can do. If it's not perfect, it's ok! But to me, that is where the growth happens is continuing to persevere, but not putting a lot of pressure on yourself."

heather_black.jpg

Guest: Heather Black

Topics: designing quilts