December 3, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Barbara Jones of Quilt Soup

Topics: applique tips

She says: "What appliqué lacks in speed, it more than makes up in portability. For me, when I'm doing that, time just evaporates. I don't ever feel like I'm waiting and wasting time. I enjoy the time that I have to just sit and relax a little bit. I find it very zen-like. It's my therapy."

steviijog_1329185442_140.jpg

Guest: Stevii Graves

Topics: quilt shows

She says: "Going to a quilt show: That's where you're going to find the new patterns, the new notions, the new fabrics, and the demonstrations are fantastic. Maybe you bought something before.There's the vendor that's selling that product, and you can say, 'Now tell me exactly how to use this.' They love talking to people."

100958060.jpg

Guest: Renee Nanneman of Needl' Love

Topics: applique tips