December 3, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Barbara Jones, Stevii Graves, and Renee Nanneman on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Barbara Jones of Quilt Soup
Topics: applique tips
She says: "What appliqué lacks in speed, it more than makes up in portability. For me, when I'm doing that, time just evaporates. I don't ever feel like I'm waiting and wasting time. I enjoy the time that I have to just sit and relax a little bit. I find it very zen-like. It's my therapy."
Guest: Stevii Graves
Topics: quilt shows
She says: "Going to a quilt show: That's where you're going to find the new patterns, the new notions, the new fabrics, and the demonstrations are fantastic. Maybe you bought something before.There's the vendor that's selling that product, and you can say, 'Now tell me exactly how to use this.' They love talking to people."
Guest: Renee Nanneman of Needl' Love
Topics: applique tips
She says: "If your wool applique quilt is really is going to get a lot of heavy use, you're going to have to hand-wash it or you're going to have to dry clean it. I would probably, at that point, after you've done all the hand stitching, probably recommend dry cleaning for wool. If it works for your husband's best wool jacket, then it's going to work for your wool quilts."