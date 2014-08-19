December 2, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Lindsay Conner

Topics: quilting bees

She says: "If you want to join a bee, but you don't have a full year to commit, you could maybe pop in for three months and do a section of a bee, and you can swap blocks all simultaneously, and you'll collect basically enough blocks for a sampler quilt in any colors that you choose."

lee_heinrich.jpg

Guest: Lee Heinrich of Freshly Pieced

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I had a quilt quilted by Krista Withers, who is a very talented long-armer. One of her signature things that she does is quilt ghost blocks into the negative space. She quilted star and pinwheel block design into the negative space. That's such a great way to think about that negative space: Think about extending the piecing design into the negative space when you're doing your quilting."

danny025.jpeg

Guest: Dan DiPaolo

Topics: no-sew crafts

He says: "I paint for about 17 different companies. I would describe my work as whimsical, nostalgic; some of it can be kind of folky or primitive. But today, it's evolved -- as I think most country or primitive folk work has -- into a more contemporary style with a lighter palette. And above all, it's whimsical, because I'm always laughing in my head, and it comes out in my work."

Guest: Ashley Smith of Craftsy

Topics: quilting trends