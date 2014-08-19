December 2, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Lindsay Conner, Lee Heinrich, Dan DiPaolo, and Ashley Smith on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Lindsay Conner
Topics: quilting bees
She says: "If you want to join a bee, but you don't have a full year to commit, you could maybe pop in for three months and do a section of a bee, and you can swap blocks all simultaneously, and you'll collect basically enough blocks for a sampler quilt in any colors that you choose."
Guest: Lee Heinrich of Freshly Pieced
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I had a quilt quilted by Krista Withers, who is a very talented long-armer. One of her signature things that she does is quilt ghost blocks into the negative space. She quilted star and pinwheel block design into the negative space. That's such a great way to think about that negative space: Think about extending the piecing design into the negative space when you're doing your quilting."
Guest: Dan DiPaolo
Topics: no-sew crafts
He says: "I paint for about 17 different companies. I would describe my work as whimsical, nostalgic; some of it can be kind of folky or primitive. But today, it's evolved -- as I think most country or primitive folk work has -- into a more contemporary style with a lighter palette. And above all, it's whimsical, because I'm always laughing in my head, and it comes out in my work."
Guest: Ashley Smith of Craftsy
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "Technology overall is becoming such an integral part of everyday life in our society. And we're really seeing that infiltrate into quilting as well. I walk around trade shows and consumer shows, and it's amazing to see the number of people who have their iPads and taking pictures with their iPhones. People are actively getting online and being involved. Quilting is really becoming deeply rooted in technology."