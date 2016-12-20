December 19, 2016 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan do a special end-of-the-year round up on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast!

December 20, 2016
For the end-of-the-year show, host Pat Sloan has created a new show format that we love! She chats with our listeners about four different topics, and we'll have more Chat with Pat segments throughout the year!

  • ​​Have you ever wondered how Pat got her start with a podcast talk show? She gives you ​the back story of how she fell into having a popular quilting podcast!
  • ​Pat showcases new Moda Fabrics​ collections, so you know what's coming out in stores. She also shares some behind-the-scenes happenings from Moda Fabric's owner Mark Dunn and the staff.
  • ​Then, she did a fun Q&A with questions you asked at ​her​ Facebook group, including questions about her work and quilting techniques.
  • ​And Pat has loads of projects of her own going on, so she gave an update on what everyone is doing for The Splendid Sampler, ​plus more!​
