December 18, 2017 Podcast
Hear a whole hour of host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
At the end of every year, host Pat Sloan did her own show. She talks about some favorite books that came out this year and why she loves them, -- it seems to have been the year of 'blue'. With so many great podcast shows, you might have missed a few of Pat's favorites, so she selected four shows through the year to highlight. Are you curious what American Patchwork & Quilting magazine and Pat are up to in 2018? She shares that, too! Plus, hear a fun Q&A from Pat's Facebook Group -- no holds bared on this one!