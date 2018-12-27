December 17, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Mona Phelps

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I went to school to be a teacher. I majored in math and psychology, and I love math. It's funny because the quilting really plays into the math part of me. And then the creative side -- it's opened up a whole new world to me."

quilts_of_valor_book.jpg

Guest: Sue Reich, Board President for Quilts of Valor

Topics: Quilts of Valor

She says: "Just two weeks ago, we reached out 200,000 quilt award. Quilts of Valor groups all over the country for the past two weeks have been awarding the honorary 200,000 quilt to veterans all over the nation. So it's been a wonderful two weeks for us."

jenni_smith2.jpeg

Guest: Jenni Smith

Topics: learning to sew