December 17, 2018 Podcast
Mona Phelps, Sue Reich, and Jenni Smith chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Mona Phelps
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I went to school to be a teacher. I majored in math and psychology, and I love math. It's funny because the quilting really plays into the math part of me. And then the creative side -- it's opened up a whole new world to me."
Guest: Sue Reich, Board President for Quilts of Valor
Topics: Quilts of Valor
She says: "Just two weeks ago, we reached out 200,000 quilt award. Quilts of Valor groups all over the country for the past two weeks have been awarding the honorary 200,000 quilt to veterans all over the nation. So it's been a wonderful two weeks for us."
Guest: Jenni Smith
Topics: learning to sew
She says: "I've been sewing since I was really young, because my grandfather used to build boats and caravans and my mum and my nan used to sew the upholstery like the curtains and covers. In my house there was an extension on the side where other people used to come and work, as well. There was just always a whir of sewing machines. I don't remember exactly being sat down and made to do it. I just think when it's something that's so familiar in your everyday life, somehow you soak it up a little bit."