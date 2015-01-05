December 17, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Pat Wys, Leah Day, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "You will learn the most lessons about the use of value and how to put sparkle in your quilt when you don't have any color. You have to learn how to use shades and tints and the use of value if you're going to make a neutral quilt and put sparkle in it."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you have this eyelash problem across the top curve of every single U-shape, then that eyelash problem is not a tension issue. It is the speed of your machine and the movement of your hands-it is something wrong with the ratio of those two things-that as you're quilting that particular curve, you're not going fast enough."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: party crafts
She says: "Fabric rosettes can be made out of wool or fabric strips. They're just really pretty for the top of a package or if you're giving a gift card, just to kind of schnazz it up a little bit."