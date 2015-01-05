December 17, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "You will learn the most lessons about the use of value and how to put sparkle in your quilt when you don't have any color. You have to learn how to use shades and tints and the use of value if you're going to make a neutral quilt and put sparkle in it."

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "If you have this eyelash problem across the top curve of every single U-shape, then that eyelash problem is not a tension issue. It is the speed of your machine and the movement of your hands-it is something wrong with the ratio of those two things-that as you're quilting that particular curve, you're not going fast enough."

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: party crafts