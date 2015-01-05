December 17, 2012 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Pat Wys, Leah Day, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

January 05, 2015
Advertisement

Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "You will learn the most lessons about the use of value and how to put sparkle in your quilt when you don't have any color. You have to learn how to use shades and tints and the use of value if you're going to make a neutral quilt and put sparkle in it."

Visit silverthimblequilt.com.

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "If you have this eyelash problem across the top curve of every single U-shape, then that eyelash problem is not a tension issue. It is the speed of your machine and the movement of your hands-it is something wrong with the ratio of those two things-that as you're quilting that particular curve, you're not going fast enough."

Visit leahday.com.

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: party crafts

She says: "Fabric rosettes can be made out of wool or fabric strips. They're just really pretty for the top of a package or if you're giving a gift card, just to kind of schnazz it up a little bit."

Visit rosebudscottage.typepad.com.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com