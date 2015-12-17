December 14, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Rebecca Ringquist

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "The reason I like to use a hoop is that it helps maintain tension on the fabric so that your hands don't have to do that. I think using an embroidery hoop can lessen the tension on your hands and allow you to embroider longer with less hand strain."

sandra_clemons_1.jpg

Guest: Sandra Clemons

Topics: color

She says: "Anything you find pretty like a china dish or a photograph from a magazine clipping or colors from your flower garden -- use that to select your color scheme for your fabrics. You can take that inspiration even a step further, while looking at that inspiration, consider the weight of color. How much of blue was used in it? How much of green was used in it? When you start taking your fabrics to match the colors you'll then know what type of weight or how many more fabrics to use."

Guest: Mickey Depre

mickeydepreheadshotsmall.jpg

Topics: color

She says: "I always tell my students, make a few practice blocks. Before you commit to an entire palette, play around with the colors. Make these practice blocks. They become, in my quilts, the back art."

dianedknott.jpg

Guest: Diane Knott of Butterfly Threads Quilting

Topics: scrappy quilts