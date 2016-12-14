December 12, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Christa Watson of Christa Quilts

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "It's really all about getting comfortable with the process and being confident. I have a three-step process and I like to break it down (and this applies to quilting with your domestic machine). First of all start off with something really easy like a design you know and do something simple with your walking foot. You can quilt really easy wavy lines with a walking foot, it adds a lot of texture, and it's really easy."

Hear the next two steps on the podcast!

Guest: Linda Rainwater of Baby Lock

Topics: sewing machine tips

She says: "When someone tells me they are looking for a sewing machine and asks, 'What should I get'?', I typically will say, 'What do you want to do?'. And that just begins that whole conversation about looking for a new sewing machine...I think sometimes people focus on the machine itself and there are a number of things they can do to make that choice an easy decision for you make. And the first one is that I would pick a retailer who's close by you physically so you've got somebody to turn to when you need help with your really great sewing machine."

Hear the next four tips for buying a new sewing machine on the podcast!

Guest: Angela Walters of Quilting is My Therapy

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I'm not so naive to think that I know everything about everything machine-quilting wise. When I could team up and write a book that was really exploring two sides of machine quilting, the more points of view you have, the more life experiences that you have you can bring to a book, more of a benefit it can be to the people reading it. It was a lot of fun to see how Christa worked on these quilts and how she approached them with her sit-down machine and then me with the longarm. And what's great about it, no matter what kind of machine you use, you can learn so much from both of us."

Guest: Mary Abreu

Topics: fast gifts

She says: "I finished binding literally yesterday a panel quilt that I made my son and future daughter-in-law for Christmas. I think it's the last thing I need to make that needs to be shipped. And I like the panels, because you can add a little bit more to it, you can add just a border, and quilt it and bind it. So it's really fun. A lot of times people ask me, 'What can I make that's really quick?', and surprise, surprise, I like to sew a lot of tote bags. They're easy, they don't take a lot of fabric, I can whip them up pretty quickly, and you can personalize them in a lot of ways. Infinity scarves are really fast and easy and dont' use a whole lot of fabric."