December 11, 2017 Podcast
Joi Mahon and Katja Marek chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Joi Mahon
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "I think there are a lot of techniques from quilting that translate to garment making. Use what you know. A lot of garment fabrics are cotton. I know there is a debate to never use quilting cottons for garments -- I have no problem with it. The key is to use a really good quality fabric. Quilting cottons are fabulous for linings."
Guest: Katja Marek
Topics: english paper piecing
She says: "It's hard to believe, but when I started out I was a very traditional quilter. I had a real need for symmetry and I was very much into traditional colors. Sometime over the years the more I worked with fabric and design, I started looking for things that were different and unique and one-of-a-kind."