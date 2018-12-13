December 10, 2018 Podcast
Heather Long, Sujata Shah, Kim Schaefer, and Becky Goldsmith chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Heather Long
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "Sew slow is what I can say if you want perfect patchwork. I like when my star points really meet up, I like when the seams match, and what I've found actually is that pressing my seams open rather than trying to make them nest has made a world of difference for me. It's not quite as fast as when you're pressing to one side, but pressing open and getting such a nice flat block makes a big difference."
Guest: Sujata Shah
Topics: dying fabric
She says: "This one indygo dying place I had not personally checked out, so that morning we left and it was an hour drive. I thought we were going to go to a large building and go to a typical workshop place. But in India and in villages especially, there is no such thing, so our bus turned onto a really unpaved dirt road, and we ended up in a privately-owned small building, but we had the best time. These artisans, they pour out their heart when they are teaching you. They don't hold anything back, there are no secrets, and they are more than willing to give you every bit of knowledge that you can aquire."
Guest: Kim Schaefer
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I studied fine arts in college. I spent one summer studying in Mexico where we got to work on jacquard looms in a textile factory. It was a really great experience for me. I was able to live one week with a Tarascan Indian family, which was quite an experience. We were taught to weave on a backstrap loom tied to a tree. That experience has always had a big influence on me. I love the work of the area -- the color, the pattern, the whimsical nature of their art."
Guest: Becky Goldsmith
Topics: color
She says: "The original quilt was in reds in browns. But I had bought a stack of French linen fabric at Houston Quilt Market a couple of years ago, and I had been looking at that fabric for months. When I finally got this pattern drawn, I knew that was the fabric I wanted to use. And I didn't have enough of that, so I supplemented what was in my stash. So for that color combination, I'd fallen in love with the fabrics first."