December 10, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Heather Long

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "Sew slow is what I can say if you want perfect patchwork. I like when my star points really meet up, I like when the seams match, and what I've found actually is that pressing my seams open rather than trying to make them nest has made a world of difference for me. It's not quite as fast as when you're pressing to one side, but pressing open and getting such a nice flat block makes a big difference."

sujata_shah.jpg

Guest: Sujata Shah

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "This one indygo dying place I had not personally checked out, so that morning we left and it was an hour drive. I thought we were going to go to a large building and go to a typical workshop place. But in India and in villages especially, there is no such thing, so our bus turned onto a really unpaved dirt road, and we ended up in a privately-owned small building, but we had the best time. These artisans, they pour out their heart when they are teaching you. They don't hold anything back, there are no secrets, and they are more than willing to give you every bit of knowledge that you can aquire."

kim_schafer_pic.jpg

Guest: Kim Schaefer

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I studied fine arts in college. I spent one summer studying in Mexico where we got to work on jacquard looms in a textile factory. It was a really great experience for me. I was able to live one week with a Tarascan Indian family, which was quite an experience. We were taught to weave on a backstrap loom tied to a tree. That experience has always had a big influence on me. I love the work of the area -- the color, the pattern, the whimsical nature of their art."

becky_goldsmith-authorphoto.jpg

Guest: Becky Goldsmith

Topics: color