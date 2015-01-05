December 10, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves of The Noble Wife

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "In fabric lines, they're always kind of different in how they originate. Sometimes I'll have an idea for a theme and I'll work on it. Sometimes I have a color palette in my head and I'll try and figure out a theme that I could use to bring out that palette."

gailkessler.jpg

Guest: Gail Kessler of Lady Fingers Sewing Studio

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "We'll go down to the museum and choose from archives and these might be quilts, these might be other artifacts within the museum collection. And we pull together a collection based on perhaps a quilt or just perhaps an era of fabric or perhaps something else that will be the catalyst for a collection."

unknown_2.jpeg

Guest: Edie McGinnis of the Kansas City Star

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I used some water-soluble interfacing, and I punched berries out of that interfacing using a paper punch. I would have to back that with paper on the front and back to have those cuts come out clean. That worked like magic. I would glue that circle on using some Elmer's Glue and then I could fold my fabric over that, and I didn't have anything to pull out at all."

barbara_3978361.png

Guest: Barbara Persing

Topics: designing quilts