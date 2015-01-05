December 10, 2012 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Jacquelynne Steves, Gail Kessler, Edie McGinnis, and Barbara Persing on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves of The Noble Wife
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "In fabric lines, they're always kind of different in how they originate. Sometimes I'll have an idea for a theme and I'll work on it. Sometimes I have a color palette in my head and I'll try and figure out a theme that I could use to bring out that palette."
Guest: Gail Kessler of Lady Fingers Sewing Studio
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "We'll go down to the museum and choose from archives and these might be quilts, these might be other artifacts within the museum collection. And we pull together a collection based on perhaps a quilt or just perhaps an era of fabric or perhaps something else that will be the catalyst for a collection."
Guest: Edie McGinnis of the Kansas City Star
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I used some water-soluble interfacing, and I punched berries out of that interfacing using a paper punch. I would have to back that with paper on the front and back to have those cuts come out clean. That worked like magic. I would glue that circle on using some Elmer's Glue and then I could fold my fabric over that, and I didn't have anything to pull out at all."
Guest: Barbara Persing
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Marrying the right designs to the right quilt is kind of like getting dressed for the day."