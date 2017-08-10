August 7, 2017 Podcast
Matt Reese, Evy Hawkins, Jane Sassaman and Anita Bradshaw chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Matt Reese
Topics: Road to California
He says: "We handle the quilts with the utmost care, although I'm sure you'll hear that from any show promoter. We take a lot of pride in the fact that the people handling the quilts are trained. They're actually trained directly from me; I generally don't delegate these tasks to any of my volunteers."
Guest: Evy Hawkins
Topics: Sashiko
She says: "I had the Sashiko machine all to myself. There was steam coming out of my ears. I mean my brain was just going around so fast, because even though it only has this one stitch, all the work is done from the bobbin up. So the possibilities of that stitch are just enormous.
Guest: Jane Sassaman
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "There has definitely been an evolution because I've learned a lot about using those big personality prints that I design. It's really learning to read the fabric because the fabric comes before the quilts. For me, as a designer, one of the nice challenges is 'how the heck am I going to use this in a quilt?'"
Guest: Anita Bradshaw
Topics: stained glass quilts
She says: "Basically I use a layer of black fabric that goes underneath my colored pieces, and there's a gap between the colored pieces of fabric so that the black shows through. What the black does is outline and then puts a black line between all my colored pieces. Therefore it looks like a lead line for stained glass in there, but it's actually just coming from underneath the pieces."