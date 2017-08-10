August 7, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Matt Reese

Topics: Road to California

He says: "We handle the quilts with the utmost care, although I'm sure you'll hear that from any show promoter. We take a lot of pride in the fact that the people handling the quilts are trained. They're actually trained directly from me; I generally don't delegate these tasks to any of my volunteers."

Guest: Evy Hawkins

Topics: Sashiko

She says: "I had the Sashiko machine all to myself. There was steam coming out of my ears. I mean my brain was just going around so fast, because even though it only has this one stitch, all the work is done from the bobbin up. So the possibilities of that stitch are just enormous.

Guest: Jane Sassaman

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "There has definitely been an evolution because I've learned a lot about using those big personality prints that I design. It's really learning to read the fabric because the fabric comes before the quilts. For me, as a designer, one of the nice challenges is 'how the heck am I going to use this in a quilt?'"

Guest: Anita Bradshaw

Topics: stained glass quilts