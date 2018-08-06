August 6, 2018 Podcast
Carolyn Forster, Jo Avery, and Gail Pan chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Carolyn Forster
Topics: handwork
She says: "I think the thing people find it hard to get their heads around if they're machine-piecers is with machine piecing, so many times, you'll be sewing through the seam allowance. Yet with hand piecing, the main difference, I think, is that you don't ever sew through the seam allowance. When you're starting and get in the process of drawing around the shape on your fabric, and the drawn line is the line that you're going to stitch, that's as simple as it is. If there's a line there, stitch."
Guest: Jo Avery
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I was on a visit back home to London and I saw Kaffe Fassett farbic and Amy Butler fabric. And nothing like that was around when I started quilting in the early '90s. We were really just using dressmaking fabric. So I got very excited. I always say that I think a lot of quilters start making quilts because they need an excuse to buy the fabric."
Guest: Gail Pan
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "The best type of tracing pen I like to use for embroidery is a Micron or Pigma pen. The one I use is an .03, so it's very thin. And you just want to trace very lightly and not press too hard, and just get a light line on the background fabric."