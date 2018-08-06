August 6, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Carolyn Forster

Topics: handwork

She says: "I think the thing people find it hard to get their heads around if they're machine-piecers is with machine piecing, so many times, you'll be sewing through the seam allowance. Yet with hand piecing, the main difference, I think, is that you don't ever sew through the seam allowance. When you're starting and get in the process of drawing around the shape on your fabric, and the drawn line is the line that you're going to stitch, that's as simple as it is. If there's a line there, stitch."

jo_avery_headshot_2017_1.jpeg

Guest: Jo Avery

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I was on a visit back home to London and I saw Kaffe Fassett farbic and Amy Butler fabric. And nothing like that was around when I started quilting in the early '90s. We were really just using dressmaking fabric. So I got very excited. I always say that I think a lot of quilters start making quilts because they need an excuse to buy the fabric."

gailpan.jpg

Guest: Gail Pan

Topics: embroidery tips