August 5, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Dawn Heese, Alissa Haight Carlton, Dawn Stewart, and Kristin Schenning on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 08, 2014
Advertisement

Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Dawn Heese

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I'm not very good at sitting and waiting, so I like to have handwork. The needle turn is really portable, and I don't have to carry a lot of stuff with me, and I literally work on my projects everywhere."

Visit dawnheesequilts.blogspot.com.

Guest: Alissa Haight Carlton of The Modern Quilt Guild

Topics: modern quilts

She says: "We first came to be in 2009, and it really started because modern quilters were already talking to each other online, and we wanted to start meeting in person. That just sort of organically happened really quickly."

Visit modernquiltguild.com.

Guest: Dawn Stewart of Springwater Design Studio

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Different size people like different size machines. Get a feel for how big of machine you want to get. Just compare the different machines, but definitely test drive."

Visit springwaterdesigns.com.

Guest: Kristin Schenning of Maryland Historical Society

Topics: Star Spangled Banner Project

She says: "There were two parts of this project that I knew I had to figure out before I could actually say that we were going to do it. The first was the fabric because this is a huge flag: it's 30 by 42 feet, which is about two stories tall. I wanted to be able to fly it when we had it finished, so we couldn't be too heavy for the flagpole. So the fabric we're using is actually called wool bunting, and it's what most flags were made out of for a very, very long time before we started making them out of nylon."

Visit mdhs.org.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com