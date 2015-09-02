August 31, 2015 Podcast
Linzee Kull McCray, Sue Rasmussen, and Heather Jones chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Linzee Kull McCray
Topics: quilting inspiration, art quilts
She says: "I'm a Californian who married an Iowan. And we moved to Iowa and when we did that, (I was weaving and spinning at the time) I noticed that my friends who were artists and who were just decorating their houses used very different colors than I did. And I didn't quite understand it. Then we moved back to California, my husband and I, and all of a sudden I realized, 'oh, my sense of color comes from seeing the ocean and from the blues and greens and the different light that's in California.' And I think that's when I first starting thinking about how where you grow up affects your color sense."
Guest: Sue Rasmussen
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "For the realistic images that I try to achieve for my grizzly bear or mountain lion or the elk for pictorial quilts like that that I'm really trying to achieve a realistic look for, it really is about the value of the fabric rather than the color. And a lot of it has to do with the texture of that fabric. So I rarely use any solid fabrics. I'm using something that or I tend to purchase things that have a big variety of movement and shapes and color within that fabric. And how I shop for fabrics is that I'll often go into a quilt shop with a laminated piece of white paper that has a 2" square cut out of the center. And I will take that and I will run that over fabric, which allows me to focus really on what's inside those 2"."
Guest: Heather Jones
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Be aware. I think we're overwhelmed by technology, just the speed of life in our everyday life. It's easy to lose focus on things because everything is going by so quickly and things are happening so fast. But it's really good to be aware of your surroundings. It sounds so simple, but take the time to look around you and open your eyes and see what stands out to you. It it's a color that you see somewhere, or maybe the graphic design of some tiles that you see. Just be aware in your daily life."