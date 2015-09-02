August 31, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Linzee Kull McCray

Topics: quilting inspiration, art quilts

She says: "I'm a Californian who married an Iowan. And we moved to Iowa and when we did that, (I was weaving and spinning at the time) I noticed that my friends who were artists and who were just decorating their houses used very different colors than I did. And I didn't quite understand it. Then we moved back to California, my husband and I, and all of a sudden I realized, 'oh, my sense of color comes from seeing the ocean and from the blues and greens and the different light that's in California.' And I think that's when I first starting thinking about how where you grow up affects your color sense."

sue_rasmussen.jpg

Guest: Sue Rasmussen

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "For the realistic images that I try to achieve for my grizzly bear or mountain lion or the elk for pictorial quilts like that that I'm really trying to achieve a realistic look for, it really is about the value of the fabric rather than the color. And a lot of it has to do with the texture of that fabric. So I rarely use any solid fabrics. I'm using something that or I tend to purchase things that have a big variety of movement and shapes and color within that fabric. And how I shop for fabrics is that I'll often go into a quilt shop with a laminated piece of white paper that has a 2" square cut out of the center. And I will take that and I will run that over fabric, which allows me to focus really on what's inside those 2"."

heather_jones_headshot.jpg

Guest: Heather Jones

Topics: quilting inspiration