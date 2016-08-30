August 29, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Jackie Padesky

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "So many quilts these days utilize half-square triangles and I love half-square triangles, I just hate the process of having to trim them one at a time. It clicked one day that if you lay your half square triangles down on your cutting mat and put the point, that you are going to cut across, along one of your straight lines (on the mat), then stack them up in a row along the line that you can cut multiples. It seemed like a silly thing to have an ah-ha moment with, but once I did it was a real time saver."

donna_desoto_profile2.jpg

Guest: Donna Desoto

Topics: Inspired by the National Park

She says: "I've visited more than half of the National Parks as a child and also as an adult, and I have such precious memories of these places...I am always on the lookout for a challenge idea that will draw in a wide range of quilt artists. And a lot of us have done the usual challenges: to make a quilt using nine-patches or to make a red-and-white quilt. But I love coming up with a broader topic that will stir something like a passion or a memory or an emotion in a group of people. And that's what I think we found here with the Inspired by the National Park challenge."

helen_stubbings.jpg

Guest: Helen Stubbings of Hugs 'N Kisses

Topics: handwork