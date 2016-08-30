August 29, 2016 Podcast
Jackie Padesky, Donna Desoto, and Helen Stubbings chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jackie Padesky
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "So many quilts these days utilize half-square triangles and I love half-square triangles, I just hate the process of having to trim them one at a time. It clicked one day that if you lay your half square triangles down on your cutting mat and put the point, that you are going to cut across, along one of your straight lines (on the mat), then stack them up in a row along the line that you can cut multiples. It seemed like a silly thing to have an ah-ha moment with, but once I did it was a real time saver."
Guest: Donna Desoto
Topics: Inspired by the National Park
She says: "I've visited more than half of the National Parks as a child and also as an adult, and I have such precious memories of these places...I am always on the lookout for a challenge idea that will draw in a wide range of quilt artists. And a lot of us have done the usual challenges: to make a quilt using nine-patches or to make a red-and-white quilt. But I love coming up with a broader topic that will stir something like a passion or a memory or an emotion in a group of people. And that's what I think we found here with the Inspired by the National Park challenge."
Guest: Helen Stubbings of Hugs 'N Kisses
Topics: handwork
She says: "I wouldn't say I'm a perfectionist, I'm more about getting something finished. People look at my work and say, 'it's so perfect', but I know it's not and I'm not a perfectionist. It's more about time management. Once you've got a project ready, there's so many times in the day when there's just a few minutes you're sitting around waiting. If you've got something ready, just a few stitches every time, it's amazing how quickly you do get something achieved."