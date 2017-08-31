August 28, 2017 Podcast
Amy Butler, Tiffany Hayes, Carrie Nelson and Monique Dillard chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Butler
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "It happens a couple different ways, and one of the key ways that it comes home with me is I take a ton of photos. A lot of what I see and experience and one of my true inspirations come home with me in millions of photographs and I process them. Sometimes I use them in my color collage where I'm trying to figure out what to do with my color palettes. I work intuitevely in that process and I think that's also the time and space when a lot of my other ideas come forward from all of these beautiful places I've been."
Guest: Tiffany Hayes
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I think that's why I have such a wide range of patterns and creativity is because sometimes the fabric talks to me, sometimes I wake up with a design in my head, and sometimes a floor makes me think of what I could make a pattern out of. So I just pull from all over the place."
Guest: Carrie Nelson
Topic: paper piecing
She says: "You don't even have to be exact, exact, exact on the line. As long as you are for the most part on it most of the time, it actually still works. It's only if you're starting to do a little fish tailing off the line at the end that you can have some problems when you're starting to sew blocks together, but those are the same problems we have if you're doing it the old-fashioned way or even trimming methods. As long as you're pretty much on the line 95% of the time, you're good to go."
Guest: Monique Dillard
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I think the biggest change is that you have to kind of go with what the industry is doing. So I started out doing very traditional quilts and then as I got into it more I started doing other things like inventing rulers because I couldn't find one that worked for me. Then I started designing fabrics and then I've written a couple books and that kind of thing. It's kind of like an evolution of what what your quilting is. You start off with very basic and simple, then you start expanding and seeing different things."