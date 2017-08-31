August 28, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Amy Butler

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "It happens a couple different ways, and one of the key ways that it comes home with me is I take a ton of photos. A lot of what I see and experience and one of my true inspirations come home with me in millions of photographs and I process them. Sometimes I use them in my color collage where I'm trying to figure out what to do with my color palettes. I work intuitevely in that process and I think that's also the time and space when a lot of my other ideas come forward from all of these beautiful places I've been."

Guest: Tiffany Hayes

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I think that's why I have such a wide range of patterns and creativity is because sometimes the fabric talks to me, sometimes I wake up with a design in my head, and sometimes a floor makes me think of what I could make a pattern out of. So I just pull from all over the place."

Guest: Carrie Nelson

Topic: paper piecing

She says: "You don't even have to be exact, exact, exact on the line. As long as you are for the most part on it most of the time, it actually still works. It's only if you're starting to do a little fish tailing off the line at the end that you can have some problems when you're starting to sew blocks together, but those are the same problems we have if you're doing it the old-fashioned way or even trimming methods. As long as you're pretty much on the line 95% of the time, you're good to go."

Guest: Monique Dillard

Topics: quilting inspiration