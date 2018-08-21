August 27, 2018 Podcast
The editors chat during the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Editor Interview:
- Lisa Schumacher, editor of Quilt Sampler magazine (follow her on Instagram @lisamschumacher)
- She gives tips for nominating your quilt shop for Quilt Sampler magazine, talks about her love of machine quilting, and shares the sewing tool she could never live without!
Reader Tips:
- Lisa shares reader-submitted tips about using magnets in your sewing space, as well as great on-the-go sewing ideas. See more Reader Tips here.
Trending:
- Designer Alison talks about trends she's seeing on Instagram, including home decor items like the Jelly-Roll Rug by RJ Designs.
Products We Love:
- Designer Elizabeth shares her top product picks this month. Shop her product picks below!
- The Ruby Ruler from Wise Craft Handmade
- Multi-Size Fussy Cutter by From Marti Michell
- How to Sew, How to Embroider, How to Machine Sew, How to Quilt books by Susie Johns and Rachel Clare Reynolds
- Cork Fabric from Fabric Funhouse
- Spray Bottle from Me and My Stitches
- T.J.'s Quick Quilter Quitling Spoon
- 180 More Doodle Quilting Designs book compiled by Karen M. Burns and Amelia Johanson
- Best-Ever Iron-On Quilt Labels book from C&T Publishing
- Made with Love Quilt Panel from Dear Stella
Quilting Changes Everything:
- Editor Lindsay shares a story originally aired on KSTP Eyewitness News from Minneapolis, Minnesota, about a World War 2 veteran who celebrated his 95th birthday by donating his 500th quilt to the charity Bundles of Joy.
Try This At Home:
- Editor Joanna challenges our listeners to make use of what you have! She shares tips for cleaning and maintaining your supplies so they last longer, and great ways to sort and use scraps in your sewing.
- This month's challenge: spend 15 minutes cleaning and fixing an item in your sewing room OR use up some scraps in your current project.
- Tag pictures of your challenge on Instagram using #APQTryThisAtHome.