August 27, 2018 Podcast

August 21, 2018
Editor Interview:

  • Lisa Schumacher, editor of Quilt Sampler magazine (follow her on Instagram @lisamschumacher)
  • She gives tips for nominating your quilt shop for Quilt Sampler magazine, talks about her love of machine quilting, and shares the sewing tool she could never live without!

Reader Tips:

  • Lisa shares reader-submitted tips about using magnets in your sewing space, as well as great on-the-go sewing ideas. See more Reader Tips here.

Trending:

Products We Love:

Quilting Changes Everything:

Try This At Home:

  • Editor Joanna challenges our listeners to make use of what you have! She shares tips for cleaning and maintaining your supplies so they last longer, and great ways to sort and use scraps in your sewing.
  • This month's challenge: spend 15 minutes cleaning and fixing an item in your sewing room OR use up some scraps in your current project.
  • Tag pictures of your challenge on Instagram using #APQTryThisAtHome.
