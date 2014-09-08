August 26, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Cheryl Arkison, Carolee McMullin, and Ellen Medlock on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cheryl Arkison
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I think you can have high contrast within low volume. Even within the range of low-volume prints there is value and there is color and there is a difference in scale to using them. So what is a low-volume fabric? Usually they have a white or a light or a pale, pale base. There's usually still a print on it, so it's not always a tone-on-tone or a white-on-white."
Guest: Carolee McMullin of Adorn It
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "Go to the bathroom towel section in your department store, and that's where they first start changing some of those colors that will be introduced into your home. You'll always see that first in the bathroom towels, and then it creeps into your clothing and all of the other things because what you wear is that you like to have in your home."
Guest: Ellen Medlock
Topics: bag-making tips
She says: "I'm always looking for a new challenge. Somehow in my searching for cool stuff and seeing what was out there, I stumbled upon a little dusty piece of hardware that I thought, 'What is this? And how do you use it?' I started playing around with a piece of hardware. I started the interchangeable series. You change out your bags with the season or the holiday and you reuse your hardware."