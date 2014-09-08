August 26, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Cheryl Arkison

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I think you can have high contrast within low volume. Even within the range of low-volume prints there is value and there is color and there is a difference in scale to using them. So what is a low-volume fabric? Usually they have a white or a light or a pale, pale base. There's usually still a print on it, so it's not always a tone-on-tone or a white-on-white."

Guest: Carolee McMullin of Adorn It

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "Go to the bathroom towel section in your department store, and that's where they first start changing some of those colors that will be introduced into your home. You'll always see that first in the bathroom towels, and then it creeps into your clothing and all of the other things because what you wear is that you like to have in your home."

Guest: Ellen Medlock

Topics: bag-making tips