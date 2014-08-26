August 25, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Sandi Blackwell of Stitched Buy

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "When you have a quilt, you do not spend your life with that quilt 6" from your face. You look at the quilt across the bed, across the couch, hanging on the wall, or across the room. Yet people continue to go select fabric holding it 6" from their face. Once you stack that fabric and move 10 feet away from it, all of a sudden you can see better what you are putting together and what you are creating."

kim_lapacek.jpg

Guest: Kim Lapacek of Persimon Dreams

Topics: block of the month

She says: "I have three small children and I have a busy life. When you do a quilt along or a block of the month there is often only a few blocks you need to complete in a month. So for me to go downstairs and sew one block, I can accomplish that. I can accomplish something in that month and I still get my sewing in."

susan_beach2014xsquare.jpg

Guest: Susan Brubaker Knapp of Blue Moon River

Topics: quilting inspiration