August 25, 2014 Podcast
Sandi Blackwell, Kim Lapacek, and Susan Brubaker Knapp chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sandi Blackwell of Stitched Buy
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "When you have a quilt, you do not spend your life with that quilt 6" from your face. You look at the quilt across the bed, across the couch, hanging on the wall, or across the room. Yet people continue to go select fabric holding it 6" from their face. Once you stack that fabric and move 10 feet away from it, all of a sudden you can see better what you are putting together and what you are creating."
Guest: Kim Lapacek of Persimon Dreams
Topics: block of the month
She says: "I have three small children and I have a busy life. When you do a quilt along or a block of the month there is often only a few blocks you need to complete in a month. So for me to go downstairs and sew one block, I can accomplish that. I can accomplish something in that month and I still get my sewing in."
Guest: Susan Brubaker Knapp of Blue Moon River
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I was most creative when I was a little kid. I think it's easy to lose touch with it or lose the ability to get in touch with your creativity. So I have started to really, in a very conscious way, try to find ways to be more creative. Finding that creativity in you helps you live your whole life in a more full way. Because creativity to me is about appreciating the beauty that is around us and finding ways to bring that into your creative world, which for me is quilt making.