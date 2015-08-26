August 24, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Jennifer Heynen of Jennifer Jangles

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "A lot of the millinery is little tiny wires, so you can usually sew around those and get them attached to pincushions or I have a draft dogers that has little flowers and birds on it. The gum drops and other little plastic that came off Christmas garland that I put on a pincushion, those are such thin plastic that you can sink your needle through them without a problem. There's no drilling involved or anything like that."

erin_harris_headshot.jpg

Guest: Erin Harris of House on Hill Road

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "Looking at shapes that are not with straight edges on the grain of the fabric is a little intimidating for some people, but it can be really easy to incorporate them into your quilts if you know how to handle it. One thing when you're doing diamonds is all four sides generally have the bias edge, so starching your fabric before you cut it is a great idea. It helps stablize those bias edges. Also, a lot of people piece their quilts without pinning if they are just doing straightforward squares or something like that. But in the case of diamonds, pinning them so that their tips overlap the 1/4" so you know they'll line up correctly is another great way to make sure you're successful when you're sewing them."

cheryl_april_2014_headshot_small.jpg

Guest: Cheryl Arkison

Topics: designing quilts