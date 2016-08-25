August 22, 2016 Podcast
Kori Turner, Kimberly Bourne, Amanda Niederhauser, and Andy Knowlton chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kori Turner of Olive Grace Studios
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I'm kind of a perfectionist. So when I'm appliqueing bigger leaves, I do the cheater method of applique, where I slit the backs of the leaves and flip them inside out so my shape is perfect...I use the same fabric for the leaf back, so when I flip it right side out you can see the same fabric."
Guest: Kimberly Bourne of Main Street Market Designs
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "[When I'm doing curved piecing], I use a presser foot with a 1/4" edge on it. With that I am able to do it really fast and without pinning, and they are more accurate than pinning. I also use the Circle Saavy Ruler by Creative Grids to cut out all of my curves."
Guest: Amanda Niederhauser of Jedi Craft Girl
Topics: ironing tips
She says: "Beginners underestimate the power of the press in quilting. My rule is that I always press to the dark side if it's larger pieces. Then when you get into smaller pieces and triangles, then I do press open. But I press it to one side first then press open and it just helps that first seam to lie flat."
Guest: Andy Knowlton of A Bright Corner
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "For choosing the scraps I usually know one color I want to start with, for instance red. Then I'll choose a lot of reds that are very, very similar. Then as I add to that pile of scraps, I'll start to add in variations of it like orange-red, or pinkish reds, reds with more white in them, until I have a nice variety that I want to use. Then I'll move on to the second color."