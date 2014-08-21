August 18, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Nancy Rink

Topics: applique tips

She says: "If someone tells me they think applique is hard, I always tell them it's really no harder than piecework, because it's more portable for me. That's what I like. You can take it anywhere and you don't have to sit in front of a sewing machine. It's like being a professional painter -- it's all in the prep work. If you do the prep work correctly, then the applique is easy."

latifah_saafir_-_photo.jpg

Guest: Latifah Saafir of The Quilt Engineer

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "We started quilting, my sister and I, and we really had this fearless attitude about learning how to sew. And we had this philosophy (it wasn't really formalized at the time, but in retrospect I saw that was what it was): nothing is ever difficult to sew if you take it one stitch at a time."

terri.jpg

Guest: Terri Degenkolb of Whimsical Quilts

Topics: designing fabric