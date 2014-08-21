August 18, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Nancy Rink, Latifah Saafir, and Terri Degenkolb on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Nancy Rink
Topics: applique tips
She says: "If someone tells me they think applique is hard, I always tell them it's really no harder than piecework, because it's more portable for me. That's what I like. You can take it anywhere and you don't have to sit in front of a sewing machine. It's like being a professional painter -- it's all in the prep work. If you do the prep work correctly, then the applique is easy."
Guest: Latifah Saafir of The Quilt Engineer
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "We started quilting, my sister and I, and we really had this fearless attitude about learning how to sew. And we had this philosophy (it wasn't really formalized at the time, but in retrospect I saw that was what it was): nothing is ever difficult to sew if you take it one stitch at a time."
Guest: Terri Degenkolb of Whimsical Quilts
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "My biggest stumbling block is looking at the blank sheet of paper and trying to come up with a first idea, because everything I do is from scratch. I dig around, and I admit I go out and I go shopping and I look at the trends that are in the stores. And I look at the colors and look at what inspires me: what makes me happy, what makes me feel good, what catches my eye. And I go from there."