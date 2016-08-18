August 15, 2016 Podcast

On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, the editors celebrate quilters and the ways they're giving back to the community! They share stories of both big and small ways individuals and quilting groups are supporting the community, donating to charity, and inspiring quilters each day. Share your own quilting charity stories with American Patchwork & Quilting on Facebook (Facebook.com/apqmagazine).

The editors also share information about their third annual 24-hour sewathon for their One Million Pillowcase Challenge. Join us as we sew pillowcases for local charities, both at our home offices and at events across the country. Whether you join a group or sew in your Pjs from September 16-17, we hope you enjoy our giveaways, blog hops, exclusive The Splendid Sampler block, photos, and videos! Find more information at www.allpeoplequilt.com/sewathon.