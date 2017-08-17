August 14, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Kristyne Czepuryk

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "It's a very common dream I think for a lot of quilters to design fabric, whether it's just sort of a whim or it becomes a really serious hardcore desire to do that. I just knew that if anybody had the skills to do this I could make that really sort of quiet dream that I'd always had in the background now and knew how I was going to make it a reality."

Guest: Christopher Thompson

Topics: designing fabric

He says: "My approach is really on the fashion side of things. My day job is in fashion. It has definetly influenced sort of how I think about fabric and I look at it from a fashion perspective. I look at fashion magazines, you know I'm on the streets of New York and seeing fashion, and because my job lets me see trends 6-8 months out, it kind of helps when it comes to designing fabrics. But my first collection, Blue Caroline, is really an homage to my heritage of growing up in the mountains of Virginia."

Guest: Emily Breclaw

Topics: Adventures in Hexagons book

She says: "What kind of makes Log Cabin hexagons fun in this particular way it's done in the book is that when you trim them at the end, you're not centering on that hexagon that you started on. As a matter of fact, I try to make them as off center as possible. The idea behind that was to make each one look very unique so that the whole overall effect of the quilt was stars scattered across the night sky and not being just perfectly, radially laid out like you typically think of with hexagons."

Guest: Janet Clare

Topics: machine quilting tips