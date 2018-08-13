August 13, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Annette Williams

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I always think when you buy a collection of designer fabrics (which there are beautiful ones out there) or if you've bought a quilt kit, add a piece of fabric out of your stash that is memorable to you -- something you really love or something that you've bought on vacation. That way, when you look at that quilt, it reminds you of where you were and what you were doing and where you bought that fabric. And that makes your quilt more homey."

tonya_akw_1379-8.jpg

Guest: Tonya Alexander

Topics: string piecing

She says: "I like to have an extra bin at the ready, so when I'm cutting other projects (not matter what kind of project it is), and you have a little bit left over of anything, I immediately cut it down to the largest working piece for string piecing. And sometimes that may just be a strip or two, and I always cut them down to 1.5"-wide strips of any length. And I just toss it in the bin. It doesn't matter what color or what project it may go into in the future. When I pull them out later for a specific project, I may need more of one color. Then I go to my stash shelves and pull out the color and may do some specific cutting of 1.5" strips."

laura_piland.jpg

Guest: Laura Piland

Topics: blogging

She says: "A friend of mine suggested I keep a scrapbook of my quilts. And I'm not a scrapbooker at all, but I love that idea. So I discovered blogging, and I just started writing where I got the fabric, how I made the quilt for every quilt that I've made. So, that's what my blog is -- a recording of every single quit I've made since 2010. At the end of the year, I had my blog printed as a book. I can keep it and pretend that my children will one day look back and they will love the history of all the quilts that their mom made."

catherine_redford_img_1758_edit.jpeg

Guest: Catherine Redford

Topics: machine quilting tips