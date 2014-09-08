August 12, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Lisa Calle of Vintage Modern Quilts

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "If you're at home in front of your computer, you can take one of your favorite photos and there are multiple color palette generators that you can find online. You just upload the image, and it's going to pull out 10 or 12 different colors, and then you can use those to match fabric. The other cheater way is to use the color dots on the selvage."

jessie_aller_1.jpg

Guest: Jessie Aller

Topics: sewing short cuts

She says: "I just started using the ladder stitch instead of the whipstitch. I think almost everybody uses whipstitch. That looks like a spiral-bound notebook on the back. A lot of times, people will take too deep of stitch, and your stitches end up showing on the front."

kim_n.jpg

Guest: Kim Niedzwiecki of Go Go Kim

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "When I do my paper piecing, I actually use a metal ruler and I pre-fold all of my lines before I put the fabric on. And then I can perfectly place the fabric without having to guess. You can visually see where that next piece is going to go, and it makes it so easy."

screen_shot_2014-09-08_at_2.58.17_pm.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilt piecing tips