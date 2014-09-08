August 12, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Lisa Calle, Jessie Aller, Kim Niedzwiecki, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Lisa Calle of Vintage Modern Quilts
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "If you're at home in front of your computer, you can take one of your favorite photos and there are multiple color palette generators that you can find online. You just upload the image, and it's going to pull out 10 or 12 different colors, and then you can use those to match fabric. The other cheater way is to use the color dots on the selvage."
Guest: Jessie Aller
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "I just started using the ladder stitch instead of the whipstitch. I think almost everybody uses whipstitch. That looks like a spiral-bound notebook on the back. A lot of times, people will take too deep of stitch, and your stitches end up showing on the front."
Guest: Kim Niedzwiecki of Go Go Kim
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "When I do my paper piecing, I actually use a metal ruler and I pre-fold all of my lines before I put the fabric on. And then I can perfectly place the fabric without having to guess. You can visually see where that next piece is going to go, and it makes it so easy."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "When I'm cutting half-square triangles or quarter-square triangles you'll have your square fabric on the cutting board. Rather than just laying that ruler down and guessing at the diagonal line, I put my 45-degree line on one of the cut edges, and it makes for a really accurate cut."