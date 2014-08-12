August 11, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Karla Alexander of Saginaw Street Quilt Company

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "If I am doing a quilt that has big pieces in it then I want that fabric to do the work for me. So often I'll choose a fabric that has a lot of design in it, maybe different colors. But if I'm making something with smaller pieces, then I'm going to attack my stash with the tone-on-tones or pieces that appear as a solid from a distance."

Guest: Melaine Testa

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "I'm challenged by having a small workspace, so let me figure out how to make even more. I am extremely organized and I value pegboard. I have a lot of storage containers. I like drawers better than stackable storage containers, because you can at least take a draw out and look through it if you need to."

Guest: Heather Valentine of The Sewing Loft

Topics: embellishing quilts, quilting books