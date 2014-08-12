August 11, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Karla Alexander, Melaine Testa, and Heather Valentine on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Karla Alexander of Saginaw Street Quilt Company
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "If I am doing a quilt that has big pieces in it then I want that fabric to do the work for me. So often I'll choose a fabric that has a lot of design in it, maybe different colors. But if I'm making something with smaller pieces, then I'm going to attack my stash with the tone-on-tones or pieces that appear as a solid from a distance."
Guest: Melaine Testa
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I'm challenged by having a small workspace, so let me figure out how to make even more. I am extremely organized and I value pegboard. I have a lot of storage containers. I like drawers better than stackable storage containers, because you can at least take a draw out and look through it if you need to."
Guest: Heather Valentine of The Sewing Loft
Topics: embellishing quilts, quilting books
She says: "For couching, I used a little piece of colored rattail and some embroidery thread and did a little loop from side to side about every half an inch on the quilt, because I didn't want you to see too much. Basically you're taking an embroidery needle, going up one side, over the rattail and back down the other side. And just continue all the way around securing it to your main fabric."