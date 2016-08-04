August 1, 2016 Podcast
Vicki McCarty, Pat Bravo, Mary Abreu, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Vicki McCarty of Calico Patch Quilt Shop
Topics: working with wool
She says: "There's nothing wrong with using your sewing machine to stitch your wool down with...I usually use a 50 weight, 100% cotton thread, but I like to use a double blanket-stitch. Not all the machines have them, but the one I use has a double blanket-stitch. I've had people come in and see it hanging on the wall and think that I did do it by hand with that big, heavy blanket-stitch."
Guest: Pat Bravo
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I also was a very tactile person. I loved to do everything with my hands. I actually started doing cross-stitch in elementary school. Luckily, my mom had the great mind to put me in home economics, so I used to do a lot of crafts in elementary school...It's the love of my life. And then at nine, I started sewing on my mother's sewing machine, and I loved to sew. And then at 13, I wanted to study tailoring and pattern drafting. I made it into an institute and I studied two year. So my first love in sewing. But for quilting, I fall in love when I moved to this country."
Guest: Mary Abreu
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "I use washi tape on rulers. I like to use it to mark the line I'm cutting or marking. I had summer camp last week and I had the girls using the rulers to mark where they would be turning hems and making casings. And I would just use the washi tape to mark that, so they could get a consistent line. I like doing it for that and for when I'm squaring up blocks to trim like half-square triangles. That way I can make sure I end up with all the right size squares at the end."
[Listen for more SEWING HACKS from Mary and Pat.]
Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes
Topics: die-cutting tips
She says: "Every Sizzix die I makes works with each other, so the projects are all interchangeable. You can take a piece from one and piece from another and create something on your own...You can use just part of a die. So, I have some little skinny dies that I just three of the scallops to make a little mat for on a counter or an edge. So they have a lot of versatility."