April 9, 2018 Podcast

Erin Dollar, Karen Neary, and Wendi Gratz chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

April 12, 2018
Advertisement

Visit host Pat Sloan here.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & QuiltingClick here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Erin Dollar

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "When it comes to décor or to the things that I'm seeing and touching on a daily basis, I really want those pieces to be high quality. I want them to be beautiful natural materials, and I want the design to feel timeless. For me, in terms of my design work that means creating patterns that are simple, effortless, have this element of wabi-sabi, because they are handmade and they're hand drawn, but don't have necessarily a really trendy look, so they won't don't go out of fashion really quickly."

Visit cottonandflax.com.

Guest: Karen Neary

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I design with the Albert Einstein theory of quilt design, because he used to say, 'Make everything as simple as possible, but no simpler.' So when I look at a quilt design, I think, 'Oh, that seam can come out. Don't need that one there. This can come out.' And at the end of it, it still looks complicated, but it really isn't."

Visit karenneary.ca.

Guest: Wendi Gratz

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It's just fabric. And the wort thing that happens is you make something that goes in the trash. And I really believe that anybody can make anything -- just jump right in and give it a try."

Visit shinyhappyworld.com.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com