April 9, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Erin Dollar

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "When it comes to décor or to the things that I'm seeing and touching on a daily basis, I really want those pieces to be high quality. I want them to be beautiful natural materials, and I want the design to feel timeless. For me, in terms of my design work that means creating patterns that are simple, effortless, have this element of wabi-sabi, because they are handmade and they're hand drawn, but don't have necessarily a really trendy look, so they won't don't go out of fashion really quickly."

Guest: Karen Neary

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I design with the Albert Einstein theory of quilt design, because he used to say, 'Make everything as simple as possible, but no simpler.' So when I look at a quilt design, I think, 'Oh, that seam can come out. Don't need that one there. This can come out.' And at the end of it, it still looks complicated, but it really isn't."

Guest: Wendi Gratz

Topics: designing quilts