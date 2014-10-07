April 8, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Jeni Baker of In Color Order

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "When I first sat down to do it, I was paralyzed. My sketching is just terrible. It wasn't until I really just sat down on the computer and just started messing around with a digital tablet, and just started to play around with different shapes. And then I started to feel a little bit more comfortable. We came up with the designs first and then found the color palette to go with it."

hb_headshot_edit_crop.jpg

Guest: Heather Jones of Olive and Ollie

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I'm drawn to using more solid fabrics than prints, because I feel like I have more control over the final design instead of relying on a pattern of fabric. Right now, I like to have that design control, where I'm responsible for putting these two or three or four or however many colors together. I'm not necessarily choosing colors based on another fabric that I'm using."

kunkeljackieweb.jpg

Guest: Jackie Kunkel of Canton Village Quiltworks

Topics: quilt piecing tips