April 8, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Jeni Baker, Heather Jones, and Jackie Kunkel on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jeni Baker of In Color Order
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "When I first sat down to do it, I was paralyzed. My sketching is just terrible. It wasn't until I really just sat down on the computer and just started messing around with a digital tablet, and just started to play around with different shapes. And then I started to feel a little bit more comfortable. We came up with the designs first and then found the color palette to go with it."
Guest: Heather Jones of Olive and Ollie
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I'm drawn to using more solid fabrics than prints, because I feel like I have more control over the final design instead of relying on a pattern of fabric. Right now, I like to have that design control, where I'm responsible for putting these two or three or four or however many colors together. I'm not necessarily choosing colors based on another fabric that I'm using."
Guest: Jackie Kunkel of Canton Village Quiltworks
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "When you're paper-piecing, use tools that are going to help you, and really be organized, and make it a methodical process. We don't use a whole heck of a lot of pins. When you're sticking that first piece of fabric down on your paper, we don't pin it. We glue it. The paper lays flat so you don't have to worry about a ruler rocking on your pin."