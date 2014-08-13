April 7, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Heather Valentine, Bonnie Christine, and Barb Eikmeier on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Heather Valentine of The Sewing Loft
Topics: repurposing supplies
She says: "Most people tend to gravitate towards clothing because it's something that they currently have available, and they're very familiar with fabric. So for them to rip something apart and remake it into something new, then it is easy. I love to reuse leathers from handbags and all those jackets."
Guest: Bonnie Christine of Going Home to Roost
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I usually think about a collection for several months. I always take my camera or my phone camera with me and sketch pad. I carry it around for months and will jot down ideas, and so I really have a round-out idea of what I want to do before actually start to sit down and sketch. So I've always loved bees and honey. I eat honey every day. I've wanted to keep bees for a long time."
Guest: Barb Eikmeier of Barb's Favorites
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Back basting appliqué actually is a needle-turn technique, but what makes it different is the way you prepare the shape. So you need to have your design drawn out as a full-size design, and you reverse the image and draw it on the wrong side of your background piece."