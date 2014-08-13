April 7, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Heather Valentine of The Sewing Loft

Topics: repurposing supplies

She says: "Most people tend to gravitate towards clothing because it's something that they currently have available, and they're very familiar with fabric. So for them to rip something apart and remake it into something new, then it is easy. I love to reuse leathers from handbags and all those jackets."

Guest: Bonnie Christine of Going Home to Roost

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I usually think about a collection for several months. I always take my camera or my phone camera with me and sketch pad. I carry it around for months and will jot down ideas, and so I really have a round-out idea of what I want to do before actually start to sit down and sketch. So I've always loved bees and honey. I eat honey every day. I've wanted to keep bees for a long time."

Guest: Barb Eikmeier of Barb's Favorites

Topics: applique tips