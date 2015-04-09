April 6, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Penny Layman from Sew Take a Hike

Topics: paper piecing

She says: "You have to choose a fabric that has a print size according to what the pieces that you are going to be using, first of all. So if you have a tiny little block with tiny little pieces, you don't want to use a fabric that has this big allover print with 14 different colors in it, because it's going to get lost in the translation and it's going to muddle with the pieces in the block."

Guest: Julie Wurzer from Patch Abilities, Inc

Topics: applique tips

She says: "One of the things that makes my projects very beginner-friendly is that no, you don't have to figure out how to quilt the project to finish it. Once I get all my shapes ironed on and in place on my backing fabric, right then I go ahead and layer my batting and my backing right onto it and then my applique stitching serves as the quilting."

Guest: Helen Stubbings of Hugs 'N Kisses

Topics: applique tips, embroidery tips