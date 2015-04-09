April 6, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Penny Layman, Julie Wurzer, and Helen Stubbings on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Penny Layman from Sew Take a Hike
Topics: paper piecing
She says: "You have to choose a fabric that has a print size according to what the pieces that you are going to be using, first of all. So if you have a tiny little block with tiny little pieces, you don't want to use a fabric that has this big allover print with 14 different colors in it, because it's going to get lost in the translation and it's going to muddle with the pieces in the block."
Guest: Julie Wurzer from Patch Abilities, Inc
Topics: applique tips
She says: "One of the things that makes my projects very beginner-friendly is that no, you don't have to figure out how to quilt the project to finish it. Once I get all my shapes ironed on and in place on my backing fabric, right then I go ahead and layer my batting and my backing right onto it and then my applique stitching serves as the quilting."
Guest: Helen Stubbings of Hugs 'N Kisses
Topics: applique tips, embroidery tips
She says: "I use a special paper...a water-soluble paper. Sort of like the old freezer paper method where you iron the edges over, stitch it down, then cut and pull the paper out. But with this paper you just leave it in there. That's the beauty of it. It's fusible, it fuses onto the wrong side, then once you finish you leave it in and wash it and it softens and stays in there."