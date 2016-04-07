April 4, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc.

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Focus on what you like. I find when I go into teach a class, people are very quick to say "oh, I don't like that color" or "I don't like that pattern". We can always come up with the things we don't like. But if I can get them to focus on the things that they like, whether it's one, two or three colors or three prints. You always keep coming back to those three things you like and that helps people move forward."

amyjohnson.jpg

Guest: Amy Johnson of Amy's Free Motion Quilting Adventures

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I don't like a lot of gadgets (small house, small budget). But the rulers allowed me to be really free with my free-motion, but still give things some structure without having to do math or measuring or a lot of marking."

lisa_bongean.jpg

Guest: Lisa Bongean

Topics: quilt piecing tips