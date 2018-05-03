April 30, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Ashley Nickels

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I just had my first solo show here in Berkeley, and the show was called Writer's Block. It highlights a lot of small pieces that are watercolor quilts, but they have words in black letters on them. And then I would write a story connected to the piece. And it depends -- sometimes I would have an idea going into it for what I wanted to write about, or sometimes it would just be what came out of me that day."

karen_overton_thequilt_rambler.jpg

Guest: Karen Overton

Topics: ironing tips

She says: "I press my seams open, and a lot of people say, 'Oh no, we have to press to the dark side, so we can nestle our seams.' And that does work, but for me, if I press it open, I've got a flatter seam and I can match my points so much better, because I can see the direction of those seams."

linzee_mccray_0.jpg

Guest: Linzee Kull McCray

Topics: feedsacks